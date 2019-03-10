Ethiopian Airlines launches forensic probe into crash

Ethiopia
Ethiopian Airlines says it has teamed up with all stakeholders including international organizations to conduct forensic investigations to the cause of Sunday’s accident.
The probe it said will also help identify victims of those who perished in the crash.
In a statement posted to twitter, the airline said a committee made up of Ethiopian airlines, Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority and the Transport Authority has been set up to carry out the probe.
Ethiopian Airlines will release further information as soon as it is available through its website and social media pages.
The airline said it has contacted families of the victims to inform them of the tragic accident.
It added that once the identities of the deceased are established, their bodies will be delivered to their families and loved ones.
