At 116 years, Japanese woman named world's oldest person

Kane Tanaka is a Japanese woman at 116 years old.

She was recognized as the world’s oldest person on Saturday by the Guinness World Records…. A dream she’s had since she turned 100.

“On behalf of Guinness World Records, it gives me a great pleasure to confirm Kane Tanaka is the oldest person living aged 116 years and 66 days as of 9th March 2019”, said Guinness World Records Judge, Kaori Ishikawa.

The world's oldest? Thank you so much.

Tanaka, who lives in a Japanese nursing home received the Guinness World Records certificates at a ceremony by families and local officials. She was honored for the world’s oldest person alive and oldest woman living.

“The world’s oldest? Thank you so much”, Tanaka said.

Tanaka, born on January 2, 1903, was emotional and said the recognition was the most exciting one in her life.

The oldest man was a Japanese, who died in 2013 at 116 years and 54 days. The person who lived the longest is French woman, Jeanne Calment. She lived to be 122 years and 164 days and died on August 4, 1997.

Reuters