Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Will Kenya be ready to host the IAAF youth championship in 2020?

Will Kenya be ready to host the IAAF youth championship in 2020?
Philemon Mbale NSONGAN

The Morning Call

Nairobi is to host the World U-20 Athletics Championship in 2020 and clearly this presents an opportunity for Kenya to showcase it’s future stars.
Athletics is a national treasure for the East African giants but recent happenings have suggested otherwise as a somewhat over ambitious move to upgrade sports facilities has left athletes travelling for several kilometers from one end of the country to other just to train. Most running tracks have been closed for months pending rehabilitation. Time is running out.

Note that Nairobi previously hosted the U-18 World IAAF Championship in 2017 with outstanding results as over 60,000 people attended the event at the Moi International Sports Center.

We speak with Collins Okinyo a sports journalist in Nairobi, to detail the situation of athletes and infrastructures in Kenya.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..