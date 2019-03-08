Oil stocks slide

Oil stocks got slammed with big energy companies like Marathon and Apache dropping more than 4 percent Friday.

Crude prices fell more than 3-and-a-half percent.

Pressuring those prices: more signs of slowing global growth. U.S. job growth stalled in February.

Earlier, China reported exports sank 21 percent, its biggest drop in three years and imports also dropped.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank warned of continued weakness in the euro zone.

Soaring crude production in the U.S. has offset output cuts led by OPEC.

According to analysts, onshore shale production is fueling that production growth.

