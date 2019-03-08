Welcome to Africanews

Algeria: anti-Bouteflika protest enters week 3

Tension continues to rise in Algeria. Protesters marched in the street of the Algerian capital on Friday, calling for a regime change, as massive protests in the North African nation enters its third week.

Protesters are against a fifth term for 82 year old President Abdelaziz Bouteflika who has ruled for 20 years.

“No to the regime. We need a better future for our children. We did not live a good life but we want our children to live a better life”, protester said.

For now, there have been no sign of Bouteflika back tracking on his quest for another fifth term despite the uproar.

On Thursday March 7, he issued his first warning to protesters, saying the unrest, could destabilize Algeria, a major oil and gas producer.

