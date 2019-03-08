2019 IWD: Ethiopian operates all women functioned flight

Africa’s biggest and most profitable airline, Ethiopian Airlines, on Friday celebrated the 2019 International Women’s Day, IWD, with an all female operated flight to the Norwegian capital, Oslo.

The Stockholm – Oslo flight arrived in Norway in the morning of Friday (March 8) and was received by diplomats and the Ethiopian community in the country, the airline said.

A select group of the women cut a cake on board the flight and popped champagne to much applause. The cake bore the inscription: “All-Women Functioned Flight – Stockholm Oslo.”

An all-women team means the entire flight management team comprised of women: from the pilots and cabin crew to in-flight ramp operations as well as flight dispatchers on the ground.

It is not the first time the airline has operated such a flight. In March 2018, a similar flight between Addis Ababa and the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires was undertaken.

Ethiopian Airlines #Allwomenoperated flight to Oslo has just arrived and Received a warm welcome by Diplomats and Ethiopian Community in Norway. pic.twitter.com/KBC6acrx7v — Ethiopian Airlines (@flyethiopian) March 8, 2019

In December 2017, Ethiopian made history by sending one such team on an intra-Africa trip from Addis Ababa to Lagos, and before that, in late 2015, a similar crew flew passengers from Addis Ababa to the Thai capital, Bangkok.

About Ethiopian Airlines

The airline currently flies to over 50 African cities in what is the largest network by a national carrier. It is also in talks to help about a dozen African countries to establish and manage their carriers.

Ethiopian – a member of the Star Alliance group in its seven decades of operation has become one of the continent’s leading carriers in terms of efficiency and operational success.

They command the lion’s share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to 95 international destinations across five continents.

It is the first African operator to take delivery of the Boeing 787-9 dreamliner. Its operations have transformed the Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa into a continental hub.