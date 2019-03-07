Travel to Wakaliwood

Did you know that as much as 5 per cent of tourism is inspired by movies? Well…Film tourism is a growing phenomenon worldwide, motivated by both the growth of the entertainment industry and the increase in international travel.

Majority of us know hollywood, a larger than life symbol of the entertainment business that beckons tourists with landmarks like the star-studded Walk of Fame, or Bollywood, the Hindi film industry. In Africa we have our own Nollywood, home to the world’s second biggest movie industry in terms of production.

Today we highlight a budding film industry…Wakaliwood has put Uganda on the cinematic map by shooting 200 US dollars action comedies.

Elayne Wangalwa speaks to Isaac Nabwana the founder and director of Wakaliwood also known as Ramon Pictures.