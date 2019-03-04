South Africa's child writer Stacey Fru [Morning Call

The Morning Call
Are you a writer with dreams of publishing a book or books? How far have you pursued your dreams?
Stacey Fru, an 11 year old South-African writer has three books published and in fact has another two on the way.
We take you to meet with her and her works and find out what inspires her.
Go to video
