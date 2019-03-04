'Just one more time'- Algeria's ailing leader tells protesters [Morning Call]

Algeria’s 82 year old long time President Abdelaziz Bouteflika who is facing a storm of protests over his bid for a fifth term in office has confirmed he will run again.

His campaign team officially presented his presidential candidacy file as a midnight deadline loomed for candidates to register.

In a letter read on national television by his campaign manager, Mr Bouteflika said if he won April’s vote he would oversee a national dialogue leading to fresh elections that he would not contest.

He also says he will not serve a full term.