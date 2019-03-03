Welcome to Africanews

Nigeria's Kamaru Usman wins historic UFC title

Eric Oteng

Nigeria

Nigeria’s Kamaru Usman became first African-born fighter to win a UFC title after pummelling Tyron Woodley in a one-sided bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The 31-year-old Usman, a Nigerian-born Texan and former NCAA Division II wrestler, broke into the UFC in 2015 on its long-running competition reality show.

He won his first eight UFC bouts and battered ex-champ Rafael Dos Anjos last November to earn his shot at Woodley’s belt.

Can’t nobody handle me,” Usman said. “I’ve been wanting this fight, and I’ll be honest, I might not be the best striker in the world. I might not be the best wrestler in the world. But when it comes to mixing this (stuff) up, I’m the best in the world right now.

Woodley (19-4-1) had been the UFC’s 170-pound champ since July 2016 and defended the belt four times, but Usman (15-1) got off to a quick start and never let up in his first career title shot.

Usman celebrated in the cage with his daughter before his hand was raised in victory.

Usman triumphed with a unanimous decision, winning 50-44 on two cards and 50-45 on the third.

Usman triumphed with a unanimous decision, winning 50-44 on two cards and 50-45 on the third.

