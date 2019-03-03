Kenyatta joins calls for free movement of Africans across continent

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday joined calls to allow the free movement of Africans across the continent.

Kenyatta said this during an official visit to Ethiopia where he met Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed and President Sahle- Work Zwede.

‘‘There is need for our people to be allowed to travel throughout the African continent freely without hindrance, since we are all brothers and sisters with a common heritage as Africans’‘, he said on Twitter.

There is need for our people to be allowed to travel throughout the African continent freely without any hindrances, since we are all brothers and sisters with a common heritage as Africans | SahleWorkZewde PMEthiopia pic.twitter.com/GyPt75u0TY — Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) March 3, 2019

In 2016, the African Union launched the production of a common passport for Africans to facilitate the free movement of citizens across the continent. Details of the date for production and final takeover is still not certain.

Kenyatta arrived in Addis Ababa on Friday March 1 for talks aimed at deepening relations between the two East African giants.

*Photo Credit: Uhuru Kenyatta via Twitter