Kenya's inflation rate for February falls

A relief for Kenya’s economy. Inflate rate in this East African nation fell to 4. 14 percent in February. January’s inflation was pegged at 4.7 percent.

The drop is due to a fall in the prices of basic food products, according to statistics from the Kenyan National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS).

It said, prices of maize flour, spinach and tomatoes fell by 30.68 percent, 20.66 percent and 1.70 percent respectively.

There was more positive relieves for Kenya as the transport index also fell by 0.5 percent. The decline is supported by drop in prices of petrol and diesel at the pump.