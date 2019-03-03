Kamaru Usman becomes first African born UF Champion

Nigerian-born Kamaru Usman has been crowned the first African born Champion beating Tyron Woodley as the new Ultimate Fighting Champion.

The 31 year old gained the historic feat in Las Vegas in the States after five rounds of knocking out the defending champion.

“You know, you say it. I said ‘you know what, I’m coming for that welterweight strap’ but I didn’t know exactly how I was going to do it! You know, I’m a math guy! That’s the answer, this is the formula and now you’ve got to work out the problems in order to be able to get there and you know, tonight was my night”, the newly crowned UFA welterweight champion said.

He’s hoping to use his success for the good of where he comes from.

“In my village where I’m from, there’s still not running water everywhere. People are still struggling to get clean water. So we’re going to put something together, I have an excellent team, a great manager and we’re going to put something together, we’re going to start an amazing foundation and we’re really going to change lives’‘, he added.

Usman dominated the fight and judges decided on a 50-44, 50-44 and 50-45 scoreboard to crown the first African-born Ultimate Fighting Champion.

Meanwhile, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones cruised to an easy win over Anthony Smith and Kamaru Usman.

Reuters