Algeria: Bouteflika ignores protesters, runs for 5th term

Abdelaziz Bouteflika remains defiant and refuses to give in to street protests.

The Algerian President has confirmed his candidacy for the April 18 presidential election despite an unprecedented protest over his fifth term bid.

His candidacy for a fifth term was submitted on Sunday to the Constitutional Council by his new director for campaign.

In a statement read on national television on Sunday, the 82 year old said if elected, he will not complete his term and call for an early presidential election.

Bouteflika said the date of the early presidential election will be decided at a national conference.

‘’ I pledge not to be a candidate for that election’‘, Bouteflika said.

Bouteflika has been in power since 1999 and has rarely been seen in public after suffering stroke in 2013.

Tens of thousands of people have been protesting against his bid for a fifth term in office. The massive protests is considered as a thirst for change for the North African nation.

AFP