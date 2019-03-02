Welcome to Africanews

Algeria's Bouteflika sacks campaign manager

Algeria

Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika on Saturday sacked his director for campaigns, the APS news agency said, citing sources within government.

The former Prime Minister, Abdelmalek Sellal, who had led Bouteflika’s three previous successful campaigns was replaced by Transport Minister, Abdelghani Zaalane.

81- year old Bouteflika faces an unprecedented challenge in 20 years of being in power.

There was no reason assigned for the sacking. Algerians have been protesting a fifth term bid for Bouteflika.

On Friday, tens of thousands of them staged a massive protest in Algiers.

There has been no official response to the anti-Bouteflika protests as at the time of filing this report.

AFP

