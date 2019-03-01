Macky Sall re-elected into office [Morning Call Part 1]

Senegal’s President Macky Sall has been re-elected into office. Mr Sall won a second term, of five years, following Sunday’s election where he polled 58% of the vote. In the poll he faced four challengers, but was accused of preventing some of his main rivals from running. The opposition candidates have rejected the results. So what would they do? Challenge the results in court? Well this they have said would be futile and not on the table for now. Idrissa Seck, a former prime minister who came second with 21% of the votes, said he had discussed the results at his home with the three other opposition candidates.