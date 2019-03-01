Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

How has Angola's anti-corruption fight fared? [Morning Call Part 1]

How has Angola's anti-corruption fight fared? [Morning Call Part 1]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

An A2 Global Risk report says developing countries lose between ‘USD20 billion to USD40 billion each year through corruption, misappropriation of public funds, and other corrupt practices.’

That is equal to, or more than, they receive annually in overseas development assistance, it says.

In 2018, Angolans voted in a new administration after the exit of Mr José Eduardo dos Santo. The new administration of Joao Lorenco has since launched an aggressive anti-corruption fight.

So how has this fared?

Olivier Milliand a Senior Africa Analyst at A2 Global Risk based in the UK shares some insight and analysis with us.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..