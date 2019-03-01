How has Angola's anti-corruption fight fared? [Morning Call Part 1]

An A2 Global Risk report says developing countries lose between ‘USD20 billion to USD40 billion each year through corruption, misappropriation of public funds, and other corrupt practices.’

That is equal to, or more than, they receive annually in overseas development assistance, it says.

In 2018, Angolans voted in a new administration after the exit of Mr José Eduardo dos Santo. The new administration of Joao Lorenco has since launched an aggressive anti-corruption fight.

So how has this fared?

Olivier Milliand a Senior Africa Analyst at A2 Global Risk based in the UK shares some insight and analysis with us.