Gabon's Ali Bongo returns to Morocco to recuperate

Gabonese President Ali Bongo returned to Morocco on Tuesday night after charing a council of Ministers meeting, sources told AFP.

On Monday and Tuesday, Bongo successfully gave audience to several Gabonese officials since suffering a stroke attack last October.

Bongo’s 48 hour return to Gabon also gave him the opportunity to move within parts of the capital Libreville, where he greeted onlookers from his car.

No media was invited to the event.

President Ali Bongo suffered stroke in Saudi Arabia on October 24. He was briefly in the country once on January 15.

In January, an attempted coup took place in Libreville to denounce the absence of the president.

AFP