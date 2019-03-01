Five new disciplines at 2020 Olympics

Senegal and Ivory Coast have joined Angola,Nigeria as well as Tunisia as the five African countries that will play at the FIBA Basketball World Cup in China this June.

The last set of games where played last weekend in Abidjan.

Tunisia and Angola qualified from group E with 22 and 21 points respectively, while Nigeria and Senegal recorded 22 points each in group F, followed by Ivory Coast on 19.

Let’s now talk Olympic Games 2020, the competition base has been on an increase over the years.

Three new disciplines have been given the go ahead to feature in the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo Japan.

- Surfing an outdoor water sports with over 35 million surfers across 5 continents.

The competition will take place in the ocean and not on a wave pool as had been speculated. To ensure quality surf, the contest will feature a waiting period of 16 days. Once the event runs, it will take two days to finish competition. Four athletes will compete at any given time.

- The next is Skateboarding another outdoor, urban culture event that grew from leisure to competition. It’s vast youth appeal, accessibility and legacy plan makes it a perfect fit for Tokyo 2020’s vision of a youth-focused and inspiring Games. Competitors will get points based on the difficulty and beauty of their maneuvers on the waves.

- Sport climbing is also both indoor and out door activity where athletes use every part of their body to climb a steep object, natural or man made.

Added to this is baseball and karate. In all a total of 55 olympic and paralympic sports will be contested at the Tokyo 2020 games.

The Dubai Free Tennis competition sees the last 8 of the men’s singles take center court

Roger Federer beat Marton Fucsovics to reach the Dubai Tennis Championships semi-finals and close in on his 100th ATP singles title

The Swiss who is the highest ranked player in the tournament was matched by the Hungarian world number 35 but came through 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 in one hour 57 minutes.

The other semi final game will see Gael Monfils take on Stephanos Tsitsipas later today

In boxing mid year promises to host one of heavy weight’s best clash as Anthony Joshua puts his IBF, WBO, WBA and IBO heavyweight titles on the line in June at Madison Square Garden against Jarrel Miller.

The fight will take place on June 1, 2019 in Newyork.

Champion Joshua is yet to taste defeat in his 22 professional boxing fights. His fine records of 21 Knock outs can be hugely threatened by his challenger Miller who has similarly impressive records of his own. 23 fights with just one defeat and 20 KOs.