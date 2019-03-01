Algerian youth denounce social injustices

Hope is fading in ‘the city of 500 housing units’ in Algeria.

Between unemployment and housing crisis, young people of this city, located about ten kilometres from central Algiers, appear discouraged.

But in the midst of their worries, they will still go on a demonstration against a fifth term for President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

“I no longer have any hope, I have no hope of achieving anything here in Africa, in Algeria, and I know I will do nothing”, said Abd El Rahim, resident of the “City of 500 housing’‘.

‘‘I am against the 5th mandate, I have nothing personally against Abdelaziz Bouteflika, I am just against the 5th mandate, since he is sick and there are no changes. I have been against this since 2014. I would like it to change, 20 years is too much!”, said another resident, Youcef.

But despite this thirst for change, many Algerians remain optimistic.

Algerians will elect a new president on April 18. Incumbent President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s quest for a fifth term has angered thousands. On Friday, thousands staged a protest in Algiers against the move.

The protest is considered unprecedented and perceived as an indication for change in the coming years.

AFP