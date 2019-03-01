Algerian police disperse thousands of anti-Bouteflika protesters

Algerian police reportedly fired tear gas canisters to clear the entrance to the office of the Prime Minister as thousands took to the street over President’s Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s firth term bid for the presidency.

AFP reports that massive crowd fled several hundreds of meters before dispersing on Friday.

It said only a few hundred protesters faced several riot police.

The 81-year old’s bid for a fifth term has angered many who have taken to demonstrations to express their disapproval.

Last Sunday, hundreds of people including students and professional bodies staged a protest in the capital Algiers against Bouteflika.

Bouteflika, who uses a wheelchair and has rarely appeared in public since suffering stroke in 2013 announced on February 10 that he will run for another term in office.

AFP