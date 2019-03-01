Addis Ababa residents turn to workout for healthy living

The Meskel square in Addis Ababa is the ground of an intense activity every Sunday started by Adulfetah Muzeyin.

His sessions include cardio-training and simple aerobics routines.

The fitness instructor’s aim is to get as many Ethiopians as possible to work out and stay fit for free

“The response from the people is amazing. It’s really gratifying. There are all kinds of people here. Young, old, male, female and children. I don’t make them do heavy exercises. I want them to exercise in a fun way so that they just sweat and go home. If I make it too intense the workout will not be suitable for everyone”, Muzeyin said.

Residents of Addis Ababa are determined to make good use of the opportunity to stay healthy.

“I will continue exercising with this group for a long time. I enjoy the fun of working with many people. Working out with a group, helps boost your morale. I like everything about it. I will continue working out with them, unless I am sick or something”, said Addis Ababa resident, Zewditu Feyera.

Medical experts warn that high blood pressure, high blood sugar and obesity could soon reach epidemic levels in some parts of Africa. Muzeyin hopes to reverse this trend.

