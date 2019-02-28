Tweet magic: US comedian, Kevin Hart, to buy piece by Nigerian artist

American comedian Kevin Hart reacted to an art work by a young Nigerian artist. Opting to buy Eli Waduba Yusuf’s hyperrealism pencil art.

The artist, based in the north central Nigeria’s Kaduna State, tweeted two photos – one of him working on Hart’s portrait and the finished piece. In the February 25 tweet, he asked for retweets till Kevin Hart saw it.

It turned out that the retweets did the trick. Hart said he wanted to purchase the portrait Yusuf had worked on but there was more.

“I also want to support you and your amazing talent by giving you a fee to do a pencil drawing of 3 of my celebrity friends that I can gift it to. DM your info and let’s get to work!” Hart added.

I see it and I want to purchase it…I also want to support you and your amazing talent by giving you a fee to do a pencil drawing of 3 of my celebrity friends that I can gift it to. DM your info and let’s get to work! https://t.co/ImOYa0UNlL — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) February 27, 2019

Kevin Darnell Hart, 39, is an American comedian, actor and producer. He was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Hart’s career took off after winning several amateur comedy competitions at clubs throughout New England, those feats culminated in his first real break in 2001 when he was cast by Judd Apatow for a recurring role on the TV series Undeclared.

The series lasted only one season, but he soon landed other roles in films such as Paper Soldiers (2002), Scary Movie 3 (2003), Soul Plane (2004), In the Mix (2005), and Little Fockers (2010).

There recent Oscars had no host for the first time in three decades, after Kevin Hart bowed out amid a backlash over past tweets slammed as homophobic.