Study travel and tourism [Travel]

Tourism education is the way tourists destinations prepare human resources to be able to work professionally in the development of tourism sectors.

It is important that industry, educational institutions and universities, professional associations, African institutions and national authorities are able and willing to invest in improving tourism skills.

It is the largest employer of migrant workers, part-time workers, women and young people. In this regard, the World Tourism Organization (WTO) is in the process of rolling out online programs to provide tourism education around the world.

The reason behind the inaugural caravan of the African Charter for Responsible Tourism in Brazzaville, Congo. The World Tourism Organization Academy will be responsible for education and should lead the project that will enable people to learn and build their tourism capacity.

The tourism sector is one of the most promising sectors. According to statistics, by 2025, 10.5% of global employment will come from hotels and tourism.



Nyasha K Mutizwa speaks to Kojo Bentum-Williams, Managing Editor of VoyagesAfriq Travel Magazine (a partner to the UNWTO)