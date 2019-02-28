Nigeria hits oil firms with billions in taxes [Business Africa]

Business Africa
20 billion dollars in taxes claimed by the Nigerian government from foreign oil and gas companies as royalties and exceptional taxes for oil and gas production.
The amount is far too high according to Royal Dutch, Shell, Chevron, Eni or Total.
An amount that represents, according to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, the exceptional royalties and taxes for oil and gas production. This may discourage investments that amounted to nearly 3.5 billion dollars in 2017 in the largest African economy.
Understand this decision of the Nigerian government with Kayode Ekundayo, an energy expert, on line from Lagos, Nigeria.
“Made in Cameroon” targets Europe
Made in Cameroon, wants to penetrate the European market more, new strategies were presented at the last international fair for business, partnership and SMEs.
This was discussed at the seventh edition of the International Exhibition of Enterprise, Partnership and SMEs in Yaoundé.
Nigeria poll aftermath: Buhari asks supporters not to mock Atiku
Muhammadu Buhari: Nigeria's reelected president in 10 points
Buhari beats Atiku to secure re-election as Nigeria president
Nigeria's Buhari congratulates campaign volunteers – and himself
U20 WC: Africans know their opponents [Football Planet]
Nigeria votes: Lagos polling center rocked by violent disruption