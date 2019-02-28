Ivorian Kolo Touré joins Leicester as Assistant Coach

Ivory Coast Kolo Touré has joined Leicester City in England as an assistant coach, the BBC reports.

The former Ivorian international moves from Celtic alongside new Foxes manager Brendan Rogers.

The duo have successfully won the Scottish domestic treble last season, the BBC said.

Touré, has two Premier League titles to his name as an Arsenal and Manchester City player.

He won over 100 caps for his native Ivory Coast.

Touré also won the African Cup of Nations in 2015. He worked with the Elephants in an unsuccessful World Cup qualification for Russia 2018.