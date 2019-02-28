Ivorian Kolo Touré joins Leicester as Assistant Coach

United Kingdom
Ivory Coast Kolo Touré has joined Leicester City in England as an assistant coach, the BBC reports.
The former Ivorian international moves from Celtic alongside new Foxes manager Brendan Rogers.
The duo have successfully won the Scottish domestic treble last season, the BBC said.
Touré, has two Premier League titles to his name as an Arsenal and Manchester City player.
He won over 100 caps for his native Ivory Coast.
Touré also won the African Cup of Nations in 2015. He worked with the Elephants in an unsuccessful World Cup qualification for Russia 2018.
01:51
Consumers in Senegal cut back on stock cubes
Go to video
Trump reacts to 'amazing' skills of African woman in viral footy video
Go to video
'Someone must account': Ivorian president on Gbagbo's ICC acquittal
01:21
Deteriorating human rights conditions in Côte d'Ivoire says Amnesty International
01:05
Ivory Coast speaker of parliament resigns, set to vie for president
02:04
2nd edition of Abidjan Circus festival underway