Investment in Rwanda hits $2 billion [Business Africa]

Business Africa
Rwanda is attracting a growing number of investors, with more than 2 billion dollars invested in the country since the beginning of this year.
It is now one of the most attractive economies on the African continent, with economic growth of more than 7 per cent per year over the last 18 years.
This figure is expected to increase in the coming months.
Robust regional blocs crucial for African unity - Rwanda's Kagame
Nigeria signs $30 bn export-financing deal - local media
Egypt president Sisi takes up AU chairmanship
South Africa's business confidence stable for January
Botswana forecasts slower economic growth for 2019
Skin bleaching in Africa: A risky addiction [The Morning Call]