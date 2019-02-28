Welcome to Africanews

Investment in Rwanda hits $2 billion [Business Africa]

Rwanda is attracting a growing number of investors, with more than 2 billion dollars invested in the country since the beginning of this year.

It is now one of the most attractive economies on the African continent, with economic growth of more than 7 per cent per year over the last 18 years.

This figure is expected to increase in the coming months.

