DRC: Fayulu calls for fresh polls within 6 months

Martin Fayulu, a 2018 presidential candidate in the presidential elections of the Democratic Republic of Congo has called for fresh elections within six months.

Fayulu said this will be one of the ways to know the truth of the December 30 polls.

The opposition leader also proposed the creation of a special committee by the United Nations to verify the results as another option.

DRC’s Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) declared Felix Tshisekedi as winner of the December elections.

Fayulu contested the results at the country’s Constitutional Court, which later validated Tshisekedi as winner.

Fayulu who repeated his claim to have won the December polls with 60 percent of votes also proposed the recomposition of the Top Court to settle the fate of President Tshisekedi.

He did not explicitly detail how this should be done.

AFP