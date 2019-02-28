China's €52m parliament gift to Congo on course for 2020 completion

A project under which the Chinese government is building a free parliament complex for the Republic of Congo is far advanced and on schedule for completion next year.

A local news portal, ICI Brazza, reported on Wednesday (February 27) that a parliamentary delegation had visited the site of the project located in the capital Brazzaville.

Aerial photos showed work had been advanced on the complex. Members of parliament were joined by the Chinese ambassador on the tour.

President Denis Sassou Nguesso in May 2017 cut the sod for commencement of work on the complex. The construction is being done by Chinese Jiangsu Provincial Construction Ltd., and at the time of launch was scheduled to last a period of 40 months.

At the time of the sod cutting, authorities of both countries said the building which was valued at more than 34 billion FCFA (52 million euros) was to be fully-funded as a donation from the Chinese government.

“This project is helping to open the capital city to modernity”, and “remains one of the biggest cooperation projects carried out by China in sub-Saharan Africa in the form of a gift,” Jean-Jacques Bouya, Congolese Minister in charge of planning of the territory said.

Present at the launch ceremony was China’s Deputy Minister of Commerce, Qian Keming. Chinese investment in Africa continues to grow at an exponential rate.

Congolese markets have lots of Chinese business operators at different levels. In Brazzaville and the commercial capital, Pointe Noire, the foreigners along with West African business people dominate trading activities.