Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

The new fashion hub: Venice Street, Libya [The Morning Call]

The new fashion hub: Venice Street, Libya [The Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

We take you to a street on Libya’s second largest city Benghazi. Venice Street as it is known is a shopping street reborn from the ashes of conflict. So what do we find there and why is it attracting attention?

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..