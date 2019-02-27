Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Ivory Coast teachers strike [The Morning Call]

Ivory Coast teachers strike [The Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Talks between the Ivorian government and striking teachers came to a dead end on Monday. But this time with the government not budging.

For the last month, primary and secondary schools have been hit by a strike by teachers who have submitted several complaints to the government.

Negotiations began last week, but since Monday government has refused to continue talks with the striking teachers.

So what are the issues on ground between them and why have talks come to a halt?

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..