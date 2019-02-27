Ivory Coast teachers strike [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Talks between the Ivorian government and striking teachers came to a dead end on Monday. But this time with the government not budging.
For the last month, primary and secondary schools have been hit by a strike by teachers who have submitted several complaints to the government.
Negotiations began last week, but since Monday government has refused to continue talks with the striking teachers.
So what are the issues on ground between them and why have talks come to a halt?
