DRC's President Thisekedi asks SADC for support to maintain peace

Democratic Republic of Congo
The newly elected President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Felix Thisekedi has pledged to oversee a peaceful transfer of power to another candidate if he is not re-elected at the end of his mandate.
He made the pledge while in Namibia on Tuesday, where he had gone to solicit support for the stability of DRC from SADC countries.
He said, “to talk about development, we must first talk about peace. You know that my country, DRC, is in the grip of unrest led by armed groups. They are involved in murders, atrocities, but also in the illegal trafficking of our precious materials.”
Namibian President Hage Geingob and SADC in general offered to support Thisekedi who said that his goal is to “maintain this balance, which is still fragile, and to perpetuate it over time for tomorrow.”
President Tshisekedi also promised to fight corruption, redistribute wealth and allow investors to come to his country.
