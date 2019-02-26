The gathering of tech companies from around the world. The Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain afforded tech companies another platform to showcase their latest innovations.

In recent years, manufacturers have faced criticisms for a lack of innovation. Now, most of them are in the race for foldable devices to appeal to customers.

“There have been many revolutions in the professional, we have seen the appearance of the PC, the mobile. Today, it is true that all these immerse technologies, virtual reality, augmented reality, are being revolutionized by this type of device”, said Florent Pelissier, Product Manager, Hololens at Microsoft France.

Today, it is true that all these immerse technologies, virtual reality, augmented reality are being revolutionized by this type of device.

However, market watchers are concerned about the price tag for these foldable devices.

Chinese Huawei prices its foldable Galaxy Fold at $1.980 while the Huawei Mate X is selling for $2,600. Manufacturers say the products will be available over the summers.

Research firm, Strategy Analytics says 1.2 million folding devices could be sold this year, a market that should reach 64.9 million units in 2023. This is just 3.5 percent of the global market of smart phones planned for that year.

AFP