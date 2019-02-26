DRC Ebola response risks slowdown- WHO

Gains made in the fight against the deadly Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo risk backsliding.

That’s if donors do not continue to fund response to the outbreak.

Director General of the World Health Organization is thus making a passionate appeal for $148 million to continue their work.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus said less than $10 million has so far been pledged.

The WHO’s call comes a week of Dr. Tedros’ next mission to the DRC. He is scheduled to meet President Felix Tshisekedi in Kinshasa before travelling to the Ebola-stricken areas of Butembo and Katwa.

Dr. Tedros also expressed sadness over an attack on a facility run by Médecins Sans Frontières in Katwa on Sunday night. He described the situation as unprecedented.

The WHO said it has vaccinated over 800,000 people and averted hundreds or even thousands of deaths.