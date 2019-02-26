Algeria students to join massive protests [The Morning Call]

Hundreds of thousands have been demonstrating in the Algerian capital against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s bid for a fifth term. Students today are expected to lead fresh demonstrations after several angry protests that began on Friday when people took to the streets across the country.

President Bouteflika has rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2013. He is also confined to a wheelchair. On February 10, he announced that he will run for another term in office.

Protests are rare in Algeria especially in Algiers following a ban on demonstrations there in 2001.