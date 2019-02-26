Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Algeria students to join massive protests [The Morning Call]

Algeria students to join massive protests [The Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Hundreds of thousands have been demonstrating in the Algerian capital against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s bid for a fifth term. Students today are expected to lead fresh demonstrations after several angry protests that began on Friday when people took to the streets across the country.

President Bouteflika has rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2013. He is also confined to a wheelchair. On February 10, he announced that he will run for another term in office.

Protests are rare in Algeria especially in Algiers following a ban on demonstrations there in 2001.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..