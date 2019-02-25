Welcome to Africanews

U20 WC: Africans know their opponents [Football Planet]

Wahany Johnson SAMBOU

Football Planet

The four African teams competing in the FIFA U20 World Cup are now well aware of their competing teams. Senegal will host the event and it is a difficult draw for South Africa. We bring you details of the group’s composition.

Also, Egypt’s Ismaily is back to the African Champions League. After two weeks of its reintegration, the team was slapped with a $40,000 fine. We’ll tell you why.

And in the CAF Cup, RS Berkane beat defending champions Raja and takes off in Group A, while Étoile Sportive du Sahel records its first success in this tournament.

Our Wahany Johnson Sambou has details of these and more on your weekly Football Planet show.

