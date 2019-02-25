Senegal's prime minister declares Macky Sall winner of presidential election

Senegal’s prime minister has declared President Macky Sall as winner of Sunday’s presidential election with at least 57 percent of votes, even though the opposition claims preliminary results showed a run-off was unavoidable.

According to Prime Minister Mouhammed Boun Abdallah Dionne, the results compiled by the presidential coalition showed Macky Sall has won enough votes for re-election

“By compiling the results from the local authorities of Senegal today we can expect a minimum of 57 percent for the candidate, President Macky Sall. And I would like to congratulate, in the name of the people of Senegal, in the name of the great coalition of the presidential majority, the Benno Bokk Yakaar coalition, our candidate, and I am sure that as soon as tomorrow he will go to work to continue this important work for our country on the path of Emergence,” said Mouhammed Boun Abdallah Dionne, Senegal’s prime minister.

By compiling the results from the local authorities of Senegal today we can expect a minimum of 57 percent for the candidate, President Macky Sall. And I would like to congratulate, in the name of the people of Senegal, in the name of the great coalition of the presidential majority, the Benno Bokk Yakaar coalition, ou

At the headquarters of the presidential coalition in Dakar, Dionne’s announcement, crediting Macky Sall with victory was greeted with wild jubilations.

The official results of the Voting Census Commissions must be published in each department by Tuesday and will then be proclaimed nationwide by the National Census Commission not later than Friday.

A possible second round of voting could take place on March 24 if no candidate secures a majority.

REUTERS