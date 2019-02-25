Senegal's presidential results expected before Friday [The Morning Call]

A weekend of voting in presidential elections it was. First, on saturday with Nigeria, the most populous country on the continent. And then on Sunday with another west African nation Senegal.

In both cases are incumbent leaders seeking re-election. With so much focus on Nigeria where vote count is well underway, we go to Senegal first where polls ended yesterday evening.

Around 6.7 million persons were registered to vote but then it’s not clear yet how many people turned out.

And there, 56 year old Macky Sall faces around 4 other candidates.

Vote count is also underway and some preliminary results indicate President Sall is in the lead.