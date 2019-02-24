Women in science [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
UNESCO and the L’oreal Foundation have been advocating for many years for a greater presence of women in science through the “For Women in Science initiative”. Alexandra Palt, the Executive Director of the L’Oréal Foundation recently visited the Republic of Congo to encourage women researchers from French-speaking African countries to compete for research grants.
