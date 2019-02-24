Welcome to Africanews

Women in science [The Morning Call]

Women in science [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

UNESCO and the L’oreal Foundation have been advocating for many years for a greater presence of women in science through the “For Women in Science initiative”. Alexandra Palt, the Executive Director of the L’Oréal Foundation recently visited the Republic of Congo to encourage women researchers from French-speaking African countries to compete for research grants.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme.

The Morning Call

