Uganda army apologises after soldiers assault female traffic police officer

Uganda

Uganda’s army spokesperson on Sunday issued a statement apologising to a traffic police sergeant who was assaulted by soldiers along the highway leading to the capital Kampala.

Ugandans on social media had reacted with shock when pictures and videos emerged of a traffic police officer being manhandled by the military escort of Uganda’s ambassador to Burundi, Major General Matayo Kyaligonza (Rtd).

‘‘It is very regrettable and apologies to our police sister.UPDF and UPF are establishing the facts .Findings will guide action to be taken,’‘ said defence spokesperson Brigadier Richard Karemire.

'It is very regrettable and apologies to our police sister.

Karemire added that the leadership of the two institutions would resolve the matter.

A journalist working with the national broadcaster, Peter Otai, also posted on Twitter saying, he was assaulted by the soldiers for questioning their actions.

Ugandans want Kyaligonza penalised

Who is Kyaligonza?

  • Member of the UPDF High Command
  • Uganda’s High Commissioner to Burundi
  • Vice chairperson of the ruling NRM party in Western Uganda
  • Fought in the liberation struggle that ushered in president Yoweri Museveni’s government
  • Ex-member of parliament

