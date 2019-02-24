Live: polls open for Senegal's presidential election

About 6.5 million Senegalese are registered to vote in Sunday’s presidential election pitting incumbent president Macky Sall against four other aspirants.

Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. (0800 GMT) and close at 6 p.m, while official results are due out on Friday, with a run-off for the top two on March 24 if no one secures a majority.

As part of the special election coverage, we will keep you posted with all the latest developments on election day in Senegal.

Quick facts about election

11th presidential election since independence in 1960

Five presidential candidates

Incumbent president Macky Sall seeking second term

6,148,169 registered voters

Oldest candidate is Madicke Niang (65)

Youngest candidate is Ousmane Sonko (44)

