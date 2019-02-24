Welcome to Africanews

Live: polls open for Senegal's presidential election

Senegal

About 6.5 million Senegalese are registered to vote in Sunday’s presidential election pitting incumbent president Macky Sall against four other aspirants.

Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. (0800 GMT) and close at 6 p.m, while official results are due out on Friday, with a run-off for the top two on March 24 if no one secures a majority.

As part of the special election coverage, we will keep you posted with all the latest developments on election day in Senegal.

Quick facts about election

  • 11th presidential election since independence in 1960
  • Five presidential candidates
  • Incumbent president Macky Sall seeking second term
  • 6,148,169 registered voters
  • Oldest candidate is Madicke Niang (65)
  • Youngest candidate is Ousmane Sonko (44)
READ MORE: Look at Senegal’s 11th presidential vote since independence

