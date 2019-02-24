Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Inspire Africa

inspire-africa

Inspire Africa: tapping into natural skin care market in Tanzania

Inspire Africa: tapping into natural skin care market in Tanzania

Inspire africa

The demand for organic cosmetics is fast growing across the continent. Hellen Dause is determined to make the most of this trend with her own brand of skin care based in Zanzibar.

And, passionate artists from Mali and Burkina Faso are fighting to expand and make their work more accessible.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..