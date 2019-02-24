British royal family support female education in Morocco

British Prince Harry and wife Meghan on Sunday visited two teenage boarding schools and a high school in the High Atlas region of Morocco, in support of female education.

This official visit to Morocco was organized at the request of Queen Elizabeth II – who last visited the region in 1980. The trip will be the last out of England for the couple before the birth of their first child later this year.

The pregnant duchess received benediction with a traditional Moroccan henna tattoo, which is intended to bring luck to her child.

Boarding schools managed by the association “Education for All” hosts teenage girls from 12 to 18 years old by offering them accommodation, food and school support.

Some 83 percent of women in rural Morocco are illiterate, according to “Education for All,” which has accompanied 185 adolescent girls in 2017.