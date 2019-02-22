Senegal opposition aspirants face citizens at a public debate

Senegal’s presidential candidates Ousmane Sonko and Madické Niang showed up at a public debate at the Douta Seck Cultural House, in Dakar on Thursday. The two had before them a few citizens who had time for a question and answer session.

A debate that had to rally two other candidates: former Prime Minister Idrissa Seck and Issa Sall, who pulled out due to constrains of agenda according to words from the debate organisers.

Ousmane Sonko made the first move by expressing his wish to reconcile politics in the country. He also expounded on the economic sovereignty saying that the 14 countries that use the CFA franc are at the bottom of the scale.

We are the ones to ensure our stability and not France, so all those who say that the CFA franc, patati, patata, those are just stories, and the worst thing is that we are told that we are incompetent.

He also promised a fight against sexual abuse.

Madické Niang former minister, promised the revival of agriculture and industry, the modernization of justice system, the national preference for business and the creation of a “ Ministry of Religious Affairs”.

President Macky Sall did not accept the invitation to be part of the debate.

A handful of citizens appreciated the candidates who showed up but regreted the absence of the others