Nigerians travel to vote in delayed elections

As Nigerians prepare for Saturday election, Large numbers of voters are travelling across the country for the second time in a week, to cast their votes in the postponed presidential elections this Saturday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the delay early last Saturday just as Nigeria’s 84 million registered voters were preparing to head to the polls.

Francisca Esidoye, a student said It is because of the election that she is travelling to the east to go and present herself.

“I registered in the east then I need to travel to perform this destination in Nigeria that is for a vote. I am living in Kano but after the election, I will come back, she added.

In a move to encourage voters to travel again to take part in the election, Nigerian fuel suppliers have cut the price of petrol.

Information Minister Lai Mohammed said the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) had cut the price of petrol at the pumps to 140 naira per litre from 145 naira.

Trader, Ngozi Duck said he lives in Kano, but travelling to the east to cast his vote because that is where he registered and after the vote, he prays that Atiku will win.

“I registered in my place that is in Oyo State, so it is necessary for me to go back and vote there by next week I will come back to Bauchi,” said Another Trader, Opeyemi Akinola.

Mohammed also told reporters the National Union of Road Transport Workers, which has about 2 million members who operate bus routes nationwide, had agreed to provide discounts to travellers “looking to travel to their respective voting points”.

Two airlines had also offered discounts to people who showed their voting cards.

President Muhammadu Buhari faces a tight contest against businessman and former vice President Atiku Abubakar, the main opposition candidate, to lead Africa’s largest economy and top oil producer.