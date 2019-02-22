Mount Cameroon race of hope 2019

Philemon Mbale NSONGAN
The Morning Call
Today we are talking about one of Africa’s iconic and oldest international athletic competition that is the Mount Cameroon race of hope.
Since 1973 athletes from around the world have been honoring the annual invitation
to the city of Buea in the south west region of the country.
A test race for this 24th edition was done on February 02 in Buea with about 150 athletes going up and down the over 4000 meters high landmark. The race takes place on Saturday February 23, in Buea amidst social and security tensions in the host region.
David Eyengue is a sports reporter who has been covering the race for the past decade, we speak with him on phone .@philemonmbale
