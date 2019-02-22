Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Mount Cameroon race of hope 2019

Mount Cameroon race of hope 2019
Philemon Mbale NSONGAN

The Morning Call

Today we are talking about one of Africa’s iconic and oldest international athletic competition that is the Mount Cameroon race of hope.

Since 1973 athletes from around the world have been honoring the annual invitation
to the city of Buea in the south west region of the country.

A test race for this 24th edition was done on February 02 in Buea with about 150 athletes going up and down the over 4000 meters high landmark. The race takes place on Saturday February 23, in Buea amidst social and security tensions in the host region.

David Eyengue is a sports reporter who has been covering the race for the past decade, we speak with him on phone .

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..