Harnessing Ethio-Eritrean relations through music, culture and business

A delegation of high level Eritrean officials led by the country’s foreign minister to assess progress made in the bilateral cooperation that was renewed when the two countries signed a peace deal last year.

Eritrea’s information minister, Yemane Gebremeskel, said the delegation which arrived in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa on Thursday, had delivered a message from president Isaias Afwerki to prime minister Abiy Ahmed.

Eritrean delegation led by FM Osman Saleh on visit to Ethiopia;delivered message of President Isaias Afwerki to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on bilateral relations & regional developments.On sideline of visit,Joint High Level Committee met to assess progress in bilateral cooperation pic.twitter.com/DqyVavhkoY — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) 21 février 2019

The delegation also attended the final musical concert staged by a visiting Eritrean cultural troupe, at the Millenium Hall in Addis Ababa on Thursday.

The Fourth and final leg of the cultural and musical concert by the visiting Eritrean public and cultural troupe is being held at the Millenium Hall in Addis Ababa this evening (February 21). #Ethiopia #Eritrea NEBGET https://t.co/bD0KJhxuPl pic.twitter.com/1W1EVupNcG — MFA Ethiopia?? (mfaethiopia) February 21, 2019

The troupe also performed in the Ethiopian cities of Bahir Dar, Adama and Hawassa, as it seeks to celebrate the Comprehensive Peace Agreement signed last year, and enhance people-to-people ties.

“Besides entertaining the public and celebrating the peace, the music and cultural shows have been proven fruitful in enhancing the peoples’ goodwill for the realisation of the two countries political and economic agendas,” explained Redwan Hussein, Ethiopia’s ambassador to Eritrea.

The Ethiopian Public Diplomacy and Cultural Group is expected to travel to Eritrea next month to also showcase musical and cultural performances.

Cementing business ties

Redwan also discussions are ongoing to institutionalise the national and border trade, port usage, custom, immigration and transport linkages, following the peace deal.

The plan is to establish a joint commission that works to guarantee that the peace deal benefits the people of both countries, according to Redwan.

ALSO

READ