Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

World's number 1 travel destination [Travel]

World's number 1 travel destination [Travel]

The Morning Call

Do you know the world number one travel destination?

By 2030, the Yellow Mountains and Shanghai Tower will be topping global travel bucket lists as China leapfrogs France to become the world’s top tourist destination.

One may ask what is the Buzz with China…Elayne Wangalwa tells us more

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..