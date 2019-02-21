World's number 1 travel destination [Travel]

The Morning Call
Do you know the world number one travel destination?
By 2030, the Yellow Mountains and Shanghai Tower will be topping global travel bucket lists as China leapfrogs France to become the world’s top tourist destination.
One may ask what is the Buzz with China…Elayne Wangalwa tells us more
Go to video
Ethiopia bags $1.4bn tourism revenue in second half of 2018
Go to video
Tanzania jails Chinese 'Ivory Queen' 15 years for smuggling
Go to video
Ethiopia contracts Chinese companies to complete Nile dam construction
Go to video
Tunisian court jails seven jihadists for life following 2015 terror attacks
11:59
Wagner’s The Valkyrie debuts in Abu Dhabi
05:00
Meet the family that travels full time [Travel]