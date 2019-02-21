Senegal poll: Idrissa Seck rallies ahead of vote

A few days shy to the polls, Senegal’s presidential candidate Idrissa Seck continues to campaign across the country.

The Rewmi Party candidate is perceived as one of the main challengers to the incumbent president. Many think he can challenge Macky Sall who is seeking a second term and a win in the first round in the Sunday poll.

“Macky Sall’s government, we could call it an anarchy… we could call it a monarchy. Because he is with his whole family, but not the rest. While Idrissa, he wants the whole population to be equal, that there is no bias. Let there be normal justice, which is there for everyone,” said Seynabou Diallo, a Rewmi activist

Like his competitors, the former Prime Minister of Senegal promises better economic growth than under Macky Sall’s regime.

Seck has run for the country’s top seat twice unsuccessfully, in 2007 and 2012.

The 60 year old was sacked as prime minister in 2004 over embezzlement allegations and spent some months in jail before his case was dismissed.

AFP