Senegal president touts achievements at Dakar rally

With Sunday’s presidential election in Senegal fast approaching, the candidates are heading for Dakar, the capital to wind down their campaign.

Senegal’s president Macky Sall, who is facing four other candidates, addressed a rally in Dakar where he highlighted some of his achievements since coming to office.

“More roads will be built. Elelctricity will be provided to many households as well as 50,000 streetlights,” Macky Sall told the teeming supporters.

Aside the provision of quality infrastructure, the outgoing president has promised to create jobs to address the country’s high youth unemployment.

“One million jobs will be created through the housing program. the Green PES program will be strengthened, agriculture will be modernized. Youth and women’s entrepreneurship programs will be established,” said president Macky Sall.

Senegal is seen as a model of democracy in Africa with two peaceful transfer of power. However, acts of violence during recent campaigns have resulted in the loss of lives.

